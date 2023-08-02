Stranraer Oyster Festival announces full programme

Stranraer Oyster Festival will take place next month, with visitors from all over the UK flocking to what has become one of the biggest food festivals in Scotland.

A must-visit for oyster enthusiasts, the event will take place between 15-17 September.

The opening ceremony will see the crew of The Vital Spark land one of the first native oyster catches of the season.

The oysters are piped ashore by Loch Ryan Pipe Band and the landing will be followed by an evening of live music, celebrity chef cookery demos and a spectacular fireworks and aerobatics display.

This year’s celebrity chefs highlights are TV favourite Michael Caines, Tony Singh, MasterChef runner-up Julie Lin and Guardian journalist Felicity Cloake.