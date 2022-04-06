Still time to enter Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards

Buyers from some of the UK’s biggest retailers have been revealed and are set to taste the very best of Scottish produce as judges for the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2022.

The judges, who make purchasing decisions for wholesale, retail, foodservice and hospitality businesses, will taste every product entered in the annual awards.

Asda, Co-op, Tesco, Sodexo, Bidfood, Buzzworks, Dunns, Monachle Mohr and The Gate are all represented, presenting entrants the chance to get their products in front of some of the food and drink industry’s most influential figures.

Entries to this year’s awards, including the new free from and sustainability categories, are currently open and will close at 5pm on Friday 8 April.

Ashley Connolly, Local Buying Manager at Asda, said: ‘Scotland’s food and drink industry has remained focused on high quality and innovative products even through the challenging last few years.

‘I’ll be looking for quality in terms of taste, branding and presentation, and products that offer something new or exciting for consumers. I can’t wait to see what businesses have been creating and look forward to trying the products alongside my fellow judges.’

John Quinn, development chef at Bidfood UK, added: ‘At Bidfood, we’re always on the look-out for new exciting products to broaden our offering. In my opinion, the standard of food and drink being produced in Scotland is second to none, so I’m looking forward to seeing the very best the sector has to offer in the judging process.’

Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, chair of Scotland Food & Drink, founder of Genius Foods, and guest judge in the free from category, said: ‘It’s important to reflect the ever-evolving trends within food and drink at the Excellence Awards, and demand for free from products is growing rapidly.

‘I’ve been on the other side of the judging table and know how important getting your products in front of experts and buyers is for producers. The Excellence Awards is a rare opportunity to reach such an influential group of senior industry figures and I’d recommend any food and drink business to enter this year’s awards.’

Returning after a Covid-enforced hiatus, the 21st Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards will take place during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight and be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 8 September supported by headline sponsor Asda and The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The event will celebrate the companies – from artisanal bakers to craft distillers, and fish processors to dairy producers – teams, individuals and employers who are raising the bar and helping to build Scotland’s reputation as a land of food and drink.

The 20th awards, held in 2019, was attended by more than 800 people and 320 entries were submitted across the 19 product and business categories.

To find out more about the Excellence Awards and to enter, visit: https://excellenceawards.foodanddrink.scot/

The full range of categories includes:

Tasted Categories: Artisan Product of the Year; Bakery Product of the Year; Brewing Product of the Year; Confectionary & Soft Drinks; Product of the Year; Dairy Product of the Year; Distilling Product of the Year; Fish & Seafood Product of the Year; Free From Product of the Year; Healthier Choice Product of the Year; Meat Product of the Year; Snacks & Accompaniments; Product of the Year; Scotch Product of the Year; and Outstanding Product of the Year.

Business Categories: Employer of the Year; Young Talent of the Year; Primary Producer of the Year; Best for Scottish (Independent); Best for Scottish (Multiple); Sustainability Award; and Regional Food & Drink Award.