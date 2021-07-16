Stack and Still to open Edinburgh pancake restaurant

Popular Glasgow pancake restaurant Stack & Still is flipping to the east coast, to open the former Jamie’s Italian site as a pancake house.

The first Edinburgh branch of popular pancake restaurant will open its doors on 22 July.

With a mouthwatering menu offering potentially 12 million different combinations of pancakes, Edinburgh’s foodies are in for a treat at the Assembly Rooms.

Stack & Still, the UK’s biggest urban pancake business, will open its 140-seat George Street restaurant on Thursday 22 July.

The venue will also host ‘Insomnia’, an espresso martini bar, which will serve 50 espresso martinis. Insomnia will launch initially as a weekend offering from Friday 20 August.

On offer at Stack & Still are a choice of five types of pancake stacks – buttermilk; buckwheat; protein; gluten-free; low-fat. Customers can then build their own creations from a huge range of savoury and sweet toppings, which include everything from classics such as bacon and smoked salmon, to more creative toppings such as beetroot and cumin falafel and 10-hour shredded BBQ brisket.

Alternatively, Stack & Still’s menu offers a range of inventive Signature recipes such as the Piri Piri Stack, which features breaded chicken, piri piri sauce, sweetcorn slaw, sweet piquante pepper, coriander and crème freche, or the Superfood Stack, which overflows with blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, Greek yoghurt, granola and honey.

In addition to its pancakes, Stack & Still also offers sides and bites such as loaded fries, onion rings and halloumi fries, plus a range of smoothies, shakes and sundaes.

News of Stack & Still’s expansion into Edinburgh comes hot on the heels of the pancake chain opening an outlet in Livingston last month and following the success of its four outlets in Glasgow.

Thousands of hungry customers visited the West Lothian site in its opening week and Edinburgh is expected to follow suit when it opens during the summer holiday period.

In addition to the Edinburgh restaurant, the chain also sells pancake mixes and bundles for customers to make their own stacks at home, with an exclusive line of branded sauces and syrups to be released later in the summer.

Paul Reynolds, co-founder and chief executive of Stack & Still, said: ‘Everyone’s been through a tough time during the pandemic, but if ever there was a food that can put a smile on people’s faces, whatever age they are, it’s got to be pancakes!

‘For me, pancakes remind me of my childhood – I used to go out for pancakes every week with my family and I hope that we can bring families together in the same way here at Stack & Still when we open.

‘We’ve got all the old classics on the menu, as well as a huge range of creative new toppings and recipes to cater for all manner of contemporary tastes and dietary requirements. There’s something for all the family – and for the adults, we’re also adding in the bonus of espresso martinis from our unique Insomnia bar.’

For more details visit www.stackandstill.co.uk