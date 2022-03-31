Time running out to enter Cardrona Club competition

Today’s the final day to enter the Cardrona Distilleryinaugural cocktail competition – Cardrona Club – and a trip to New Zealand awaits for finalists.

Bartenders are invited to create a signature cocktail with the Cardrona Distillery product of their choice, highlighting the unique nature of the spirit.

Cardrona’s spirits include the Reid Single Malt Vodka, The Source Pure Cardrona Gin, Rose Rabbit liqueurs (Orange, Elderflower and Butterscotch) and The Cardrona Single Malt Whisky,

A total of 12 bartenders from 10 regional finals held across the UK and New Zealand will be selected to compete at the grand final in Cardrona, New Zealand in September 2022.

The competition is structured as follows:

Round one – Social media, 12 entrants from each region will be selected to attend a regional final;

Round two – One regional finalist will be selected to attend the grand final;

Round three – Six bartenders from the UK and six bartenders from New Zealand will compete for the Cardrona Trophy at the Grand Final.

To qualify, Cardrona’s products must be stocked at the bar where the bartender works. A Cardrona cocktail must appear on the bar’s menu between now and March 31. An online entry form and social post with the cocktail must be be completed by March 31.

Entrants should follow #CardronaComp online. Judges come from a dynamic line up of industry experts are getting involved.

The grand final will be shared as it happens with the winner announced live on social media, and there are some incredible experiences lined up in the stunning Cardrona Valley. This is a once in a lifetime trip.

Further information and entry forms can be found HERE.

A spokesman said: ‘It’s deadline time for the first round of #CardronaComp – Cardrona Distillery’s inaugural cocktail competition, which will see six of the UK’s best bartenders take on six of New Zealand’s best in the Cardrona Valley, NZ in September 2022. It’s an absolute once in a lifetime prize!

‘But first, the regionals! We will take finalists from Round 1 through to regionals finals, where one from each will be selected to fly to New Zealand and compete in the Grand Final.’

Regional finals are:

25th April: Scotland Regional. Venue: The Dome, Edinburgh. Judges: Siân Buchan and Becky Paskin.

9th May: Midland Regional. Venue: 40 St Pauls, Birmingham. Judges: Adrian Whitehouse and Dave Marsland.

23rd May: South England Regional. Venue: The Bronze, Brighton. Judges: Becky Paskin and Siân Buchan.

13th June: London Regional. Venue: The Prince Akatoki, Marylebone. Judges: Will Meredith and Andrea Dionori.

27th June: North England Regional. Venue: 10 Tib Lane, Manchester. Judges: Dave Marsland and Adrian Whitehouse.

Founded in 2015, Cardrona Distillery is nestled in the beautiful Cardrona valley, in the Southern Alps of the South Island of New Zealand. All Cardrona spirits are made from grain to glass on site at Cardrona Distillery and start with just three ingredients: pure Cardrona alpine water, malted barley, and distillers’ yeast. Cardrona Distillery is family-owned and operated. The very best equipment has been sourced from the four corners of the earth, to make great-hand-crafted single malt whisky, gin, single malt vodka and liqueurs.

Founder Desiree Reid has spent years of study, planning and research to establish Cardrona Distillery. She has learned the art and science of distillation from some of the world’s masters and has crafted the

very character that is Cardrona Distillery. Cardrona Distillery is a purpose-built destination distillery offering innovative spirits made using traditional thinking. All bottling, labelling and packaging is fulfilled by hand on site at Cardrona Distillery.

Awards include Winner of IWSR Gold Medal and World’s 50 Best Gins, World’s 50 best vodkas, 2020 and 2021 Category Winner in World Whisky Awards. Cardrona Distillery also features in the latest Lonely Planet Global Distillery Tour guide, Dave Broom’s book on gin, Ian Buxton’s 101 craft whiskies to have before you die, 2020 and 2021 editions of Ingvar Ronde’s Malt Whisky Yearbook.

Desiree Reid’s story has been captured in a new book by Harper Collins, Cardrona Distillery, Where Dreams are Hatched, which was released last year.

Find out more HERE.