Small businesses unite to mark Valentine’s Day

Award-winning St Andrews distillers Eden Mill have collaborated with a collection of small Scottish businesses to create the ultimate Valentine’s day gift.

Their A Time for Love hamper includes a range of premium Eden Mill drinks and gifts alongside bespoke handmade chocolate bonbons from Edinburgh-based artisan chocolatier, BonBox and a bespoke bouquet of dried flowers from Glasgow-based florist, Mud Urban.

Included in the hamper is a bottle of Eden Mill’s famous pink gin, Love Gin, which is now presented in a new sustainable, crystal-cut designed bottle. Eden Mill’s Spiced Rhubarb and Vanilla Gin and a bottle of Eden Mill’s Love Gin Liqueur, the Raspberry, Vanilla and Meringue flavour also feature, alongside a selection of Eden Mill’s Mixology Project, premium pre-mixed cocktails and Eden Mill’s new miniature Love Gin liqueur gift pack.

A Time For Love Hamper, £245, from edenmill.com.

For those looking to add a dash of romance to Valentine’s weekend while celebrating at home, Eden Mill have launched their first at home dining and gin experience with iconic Glasgow Italian restaurant Coia’s Café for Valentine’s day.

Enjoy a three course Italian meal followed by a virtual gin tasting with the distillers of 7 unique Eden Mill gins.

Coia’s Café x Eden Mill Valentine’s Special is available to enjoy anywhere in the UK on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 of February

This costs £150 from edenmill.com.

Eden Mill have launched a new Love Gin bottle as part of the distiller’s commitment to sustainability.

The new lightweight crystal cut glass design uses 18% less glass than other industry standard bottles. Made in the UK and distilled in St Andrews, the famous premium pink gin has a low carbon footprint.

Love Gin has a beautiful pink blush colour and is made from a vibrant blend of local botanicals including rose petals and hibiscus. When diluted the gin releases sweet vanilla notes and floral flavour with a sharp sweet and fruity finish.

Love Gin 50cl, Tulip Glass Gift Set, £36.