Pickering’s Gin all ready to take over a new bar

A brand new bar in Edinburgh is being taken over by Pickering’s Gin this Friday.

Helping to launch the new venue in style, Pickering’s Gin will be taking over the Hemingway’s bar, overlooking the Shore in Leith, this Friday, 27 September, from 9pm to 1am, with a range of signature cocktails and a Marvellous Martini Trolley to get the party started.

Pickering’s Gin and Hemingway’s mixologists have collaborated to produce a special cocktail menu, available for one night only, using Pickering’s Gin, Pickering’s Original 1947 Gin, Pickering’s Pink Grapefruit and Lemongrass Liqueur, and Pickering’s Sloe Gin.

Options include the Pickering’s Sherbet Swizzle with sloe gin, raspberry, lemon and sherbet, and the Pickering’s Tiramisu, an indulgent after-dinner cocktail inspired by the classic dessert. There will also be Tiki-influenced creations, and the zingy and refreshing Gin and Juice.

The first in a series of drinks brand takeovers planned at Hemingway’s, Pickering’s Gin’s Jenny Allan will also be there with Pickering’s Marvellous Martini Trolley to deliver tasters of the drinks straight to guests’ tables, and a comedian and magician will be on hand to keep guests entertained throughout the evening.

In addition to the takeover cocktail menu, Hemingway’s offers a regular menu of speciality cocktails and seasonal small plates from their luxurious library-inspired bar and restaurant. Open daily from 11am (10am at weekends) until 1am, Hemingway’s promises to be a stylish hangout for Leithers from morning till night, whether guests are after a casual lunch spot or a lively night out.

The all-day small plates menu encourages relaxed, social dining, with a range of mouthwatering garden, land and sea plates, as well as flatbreads and sharing planks of charcuterie and antipasti.

Starting from just £4.50 per plate, the menu allows diners to mix and match to create their perfect selection. With fresh and flavoursome options like Thai-style crispy prawns with som tum, coriander and peanuts; halloumi chips with lemon tahini, pomegranate molasses and mint; and slow-cooked Ayrshire pork belly with remoulade and apple sauce, there’s something for everyone on the menu.

The drinks menu is equally as inspiring, with a selection of bespoke house cocktails served alongside premium spirits and speciality wines and beers. Guests can enjoy everything from Hemingway’s take on an Espresso Martini using Nikka Coffee Whiskey, to a refreshing Kyoto Spritz with Whitley Neill Cucumber and Aloe Gin, Brizard Yuzu, St Germain, citric acid and yuzu tonic.

The venue has been inspired by the great Ernest Hemingway. There are plenty of book-themed touches to look out for, as well as several Instagram-friendly photo moments to snap during your visit. You’ll even find a delicious Hemingway Daiquiri on the cocktail menu (tucked inside an old novel by the man himself), made with Banks 5 Year Blanco, Pampelle, Luxardo Maraschino, lime and grapefruit mist.

In addition to the spacious bar and restaurants, guests will also soon be able to enjoy food and drinks on the new terrace, overlooking the Water of Leith. Set to open this autumn, the picturesque terrace will be transformed to suit each season, with outdoor heating allowing it to be used all year round.

Chris Docherty, owner of Hemingway’s said: ‘I am delighted to announce that Hemingway’s is now open, bringing a refreshing new drinking and dining experience to Leith. I can’t wait for guests to try our fantastic menu; both our kitchen and bar teams are hugely skilled and are producing some really exciting food and drink.’

Declan Fleming, Hemingway’s general manager added: ‘As a born and bred Leither, I’m really excited to be part of this new venture bringing something new to The Shore’s flourishing food and drink scene. I’m particularly passionate about Hemingway’s signature cocktail menu, and I hope guests will enjoy sampling our creative, unique concoctions. Our collaboration with Pickering’s Gin is the perfect way to launch Hemingway’s, and we’ve had lots of fun getting creative with the takeover cocktail menu.’

Hemingway’s is now open at 1 Commercial Street, Edinburgh, EH6 6JA.

Visit www.hemingwaysedinburgh.co.uk