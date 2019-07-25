Mango and pineapple gin gives a taste of paradise

Eden Mill has launched Mango & Pineapple Liqueur, as part of the Love Gin Liqueur which flew off the shelves this year.

The brand-new flavour will now join the Love Gin Liqueur range, which features the titular Love Gin Liqueur, a raspberry and vanilla flavoured tipple which sold over 100,000 bottles since its launch.

The new delectable Pineapple & Mango liqueur was created using a combination of mango, pineapple and papaya to give a tantalisingly taste of paradise.

On the nose, tropical fruits combine to create a rich bouquet which jumps out of the glass, while the coupling of pineapple and cantaloupe deliver a wonderful fruity punch.

The liqueur is presented in a bespoke embossed glass bottle, embellished with a subtle tasting note design that highlight the tropical notes of the liqueur.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: ‘We are excited to release the second liqueur in our new Love Gin Liqueur range and believe the Mango & Pineapple flavour will be a hit with customers this summer.

‘As with our previous liqueur, this versatile tipple can be enjoyed neat, or over ice served with premium tonic or sparkling Elderflower and garnished with a pineapple or orange wedge. We’re sure this liqueur is going to be a real thirst quencher whatever the weather!’

The liqueur retailing at £18 (50cl, 20% ABV), is available to purchase online via the Eden Mill website, as well as leading independent and specialist retailers, and national pub chains.