Last year’s sell-out gin botanical bouquets return

Edinburgh Gin’s botanical bouquets are back in bloom for Valentine’s Day and three multi-sensory arrangements are available.

After last year’s Valentine’s Gin bouquet sold out in under 24 hours, the Scottish distiller has once again partnered with MUD Urban Flowers to introduce two new striking arrangements – Classic and Rhubarb and Ginger.

Each of three limited-edition bouquets are designed and hand-tied using botanicals from the gin, before being beautifully packaged together with a matching 70cl bottle.

Mirroring the botanicals found in the three gins, this year’s wonder-filled arrangements include everything from pinecones, through to dried orange, lavender, dried lime and even stems of rhubarb. The result is a multisensory match that’s quite literally love at first sight, scent and sip.

David Wilkinson, head distiller at Edinburgh Gin, said: ‘This year we’ve really pushed the love boat out, so-to-speak, offering three stand-out arrangements to suit every taste and preference.

‘Each bouquet brings to life the unique wonder found within our gins, using carefully chosen flowers and botanicals that take inspiration from the delicious gin found within.”

Priced at £65 these ultra-exclusive must-haves will be on sale online from 27 January for UK delivery on 14 February.

