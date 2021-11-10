Edinburgh Gin introduces a ‘drinkable’ wreath

Christmas is coming – and this year will hopefully hail the return of parties, friends, and plenty of yuletide fun.

In preparation, Edinburgh Gin has joined with luxury London florist, Wild at Heart, to create the ultimate Christmas wreath for festive entertaining – one that doesn’t just go on yourwall… but also in your cocktail.

The ‘drinkable’ wreath features baubles filled with herbs, fruits and spices – including bay leaf, crystallised ginger, cinnamon, clementine, and dried apple – woven throughout a colourful display of dried flowers and ferns.

Gin lovers can not only hang the wreath as a decoration but also use the baubles to create a number of different garnish serves for their favourite cocktails, from adding bay leaf for a savoury edge, to tossing some dried clementine into your cocktail shaker for an extra-special gin martini.

Priced at £140, the wreath will be delivered alongside bottle of Edinburgh Gin’s special seasonal Christmas release – a unique London Dry filled with yuletide aromatics balanced with the classic combination of frankincense and myrrh.

One of the country’s top florists, Wild at Heart, founded by Nikki Tibbles, worked from their store in Notting Hill to create the wreath, using fresh festive ingredients like rose hip, dried hydrangea, pine, fir, craspedia, and crab apple.

The famous florist, who sell out of festive wreaths every year, is known for their bold, imaginative style and celebrity clients including Poppy Delevingne and David Gandy.

Nikki said: ‘We have loved creating this bespoke Christmas wreath for Edinburgh Gin, perfect for getting everyone in the festive spirit with a merry cocktail or two.

‘The time and craftsmanship that goes into each wreath makes this an extra special gift as you know you’re receiving a wreath built with love.’

David Wilkinson, head distiller at Edinburgh Gin, said: ‘We’ve been working closely with the expert team at Wild At Heart to create this truly unique wreath design, which brings to life the wonder found within our Christmas Gin.

‘As the winter months close in and that festive feeling starts to creep up, we can’t wait to see these wreaths in all their glory, hanging proudly in doorways. We hope that they bring some extra magic to gin & tonics this Christmas, and spark conversation over cocktails with loved ones.’

The limited edition ‘drinkable wreaths’ are available to purchase on Edinburgh Gin’s site for a limited time at £140 – and can be delivered across the UK from November 22.

Each wreath comes with Edinburgh Gin’s Christmas Gin, and instructions from the distillery experts on the best flavour note combinations to add some wonder to every gin you pour this December.

For more information, visit www.edinburghgin.com.