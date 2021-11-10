‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’ – we mark the occasion in our podcast

This week’s Scottish Field podcast marks an important moment in history.

One hundred and fifty years to the day since Henry Morgan Stanley found the missing Dr David Livingstone in Africa, and reputedly greeted him with the words ‘Dr Livingston, I presume?’, we commemorate the life of the great Scottish explorer.

From his humble beginnings in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, we speak with Grant MacKenzie, interim director of the the David Livingstone Birthplace Museum, which re-opened in July this year after a lengthy £9.1 million revamp.

Grant talks us through the highlights of Livingstone’s life, and puts his life in context, revealing how he fought against the slave trade.

Scottish Field’s Kenny Smith and Rosie Morton also discuss our latest edition, our Christmas issue, which is packed full of festive gift ideas.

