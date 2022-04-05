A pair of new flavoured gins marks the arrival of spring

Gordon’s is introducing two new flavoured gins.

Gordon’s Tropical Passionfruit Distilled Gin is a tropical twist on the original and much loved Gordon’s gin recipe from Alexander Gordon, while Morello Cherry Distilled Gin is the freshest addition to the award-winning range of gins from Gordon’s, boasting classic juniper notes and the delicious flavour of Morello cherries to tantalise the tastebuds.

Tropical Passionfruit Distilled Gin is a delicious option for those looking to sip something more exotic, perfect for enjoying evenings with friends and for those looking for a taste of something a little tropical this summer. The fruity taste of passionfruit blends perfectly with the botanicals in the original Gordon’s London Dry, to deliver a deliciously crisp and juicy taste.

Gordon’s Tropical Passionfruit Distilled Gin is made with the highest quality ingredients and using 100% natural flavours. The recipe has been perfectly crafted to balance the juniper notes and refreshing taste of Gordon’s with the finest taste of tropical passionfruit.

Gordon’s Morello Cherry Distilled Gin blends classic Gordon’s London Dry gin with the taste of sharp juicy cherries for an enticing sweet-but-tart flavour experience. A twist on the original recipe by Alexander Gordon, this latest innovation is the cherry on top for those looking to try something new and exciting without compromising on the quality of their gin.

Joining the likes of Tropical Passionfruit Distilled Gin and Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin, this fresh addition to the Gordon’s range is sure to delight those after something new

Gordon’s Morello Cherry Distilled Gin is available to purchase exclusively from Sainsbury’s, RRP £16.50. Gordon’s Tropical Passionfruit has a RRP of £16.50