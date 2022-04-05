The ultimate food delivery service heats things up

Bringing restaurant quality dishes straight to your door, HOME-X is the ultimate at-home dining experience from the team behind Six by Nico.

This spring, the guest platform has undergone a major revamp, launching a host of new products to reach both the eyes and homes of even more budding culinary geniuses.

After initially launching during lockdown in 2020, HOME-X has since catered to over 200,000 UK households, to become a nationwide, luxury delivery platform. Now, with more than 100 products and boxes to choose from including gourmet meals such as fresh pasta, premium meat, fish and wine – there is something to tantalise every taste bud.

Every box is tailored and in the first case customers choose from the signature range of menus, gourmet mains, pantry products, handpicked wine and fresh food to be included in their delivery. HOME-X also have their own in-house sommelier, Luigi, who has been working with the brand for the past 12 months in order to create a unique wine list, selecting stand-out bottles to accompany each dish.

Michael Sim, co-founder of Home-X said: ‘Everyone’s lives have always revolved around eating at home. Home-X is a platform dedicated to introducing the highest quality produce and new dishes into your daily lives. We provide one-of-a-kind dining experiences for every occasion, and our food and drink boxes are the ideal way to celebrate any special occasion, such as birthdays and anniversaries in the comfort of your own home.’

Popular pre-boxed options include Home by Nico Thai where you’ll be transported to the bustling street food markets of Bangkok and Home by Nico Hebridean giving you ‘the best of the west’ without having to step on a ferry. Customers also have the option to order gourmet meals, with firm-favourites Take a Bao or Smokey Bone Marrow Burger. The boxes can be ordered within a 36-hour window, giving customers the flexibility and ease to work around their plans – to become their plans.

HOME-X boxes start from around £30 per box, with many products being priced from £5. Boxes must be ordered for 36-hour delivery and can be sent UK nationwide, excluding Northern areas of Scotland, Belfast and the Channel Islands.

For further information, or to order a box, head to https://home-x.com/