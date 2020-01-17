Some good ideas to mark Burns Night 2020

A celebration of music, poetry, food, drink and friendship, few birthdays are as unifying as that of Robert Burns on 25 January.

Haggis takes centre stage at any Burns supper so here are a few ways to celebrate this ‘Great chieftain o the puddin’-race’.

Haggis at home from Balgove Larder, St Andrews

If you’re hosting a Burns supper at home, farm shop and butchery Balgove Larder produce an award-winning haggis that can be picked up in store or sent out across the country. Head butcher James Lothian and his skilled team use a traditional recipe featuring a closely guarded secret blend of spices.

Balgove Larder, Strathtyrum, St Andrews KY16 9SF

Haggis Ice Cream at Jannettas Gelateria, Fife

Fife’s four-generational gelateria, Jannettas will be celebrating Burns Night by serving up a unique haggis-spiced ice cream.

Meat-free but with all the spicy flavours you’d expect from Scotland’s national dish, the secret recipe has been developed by master ice cream maker, Owen Hazel using spices found in haggis. Ingredients like cracked black pepper and thyme give the scrumptious ice cream an oaty, fragrant taste with fiery undertones.

Available in-store from Monday 20 January through to Burn’s Night on Saturday 25 January, cones start at £2 or add a flake for £2.60.

Jannettas Gelateria, 31 South Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9QR

Kinneuchar Inn, Kilconquhar, Fife

The Kinneuchar Inn opened in September to rave reviews. Chef James Ferguson focuses on working closely with local producers and a nose-to-tail approach, using the purpose-built butchery.

James will be making his own haggis at the inn for a special supper to mark the bard’s birthday. The menu will focus on dishes using ingredients sourced directly from the nearby Balcaskie estate and producers nearby: from locally caught fish and shellfish, native breed meats and game, and organically grown or foraged vegetables and fruit.

Kinneuchar Inn, 9-11 Main Street, Kilconquhar, Fife, KY9 1LF

Wedgwood the Restaurant, Royal Mile, Edinburgh

Wedgwood the Restaurant is teaming up for the second year with The Real Mary King’s Close for a Burns Supper like no other.

Diners will enjoy a contemporary three-course meal with haggis at its centre, and a live recital of Burns’ poetry at the award-winning Wedgwood the Restaurant. After the meal participants will be escorted to The Real Mary King’s Close for a Burns inspired guided tour of the uniquely preserved historic streets underneath Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

The evening will be completed with a dram of whisky in the Burgh Courtroom as the nation raises a glass to Scotland’s favourite son.

Friday 24 and Saturday 25 January, beginning at 6.30pm, £59 pp

Wedgwood the Restaurant, 267 Canongate, Royal Mile, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ,