World Snow Day ready to slide into Scotland

Snow Factor Glasgow looks set to be packed with excited young snow sport enthusiasts as Scotland’s only indoor real snow facility joins the global celebrations of World Snow Day this Sunday (19 January).

In its ninth year and organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS), World Snow Day aims to encourage more people, especially children to experience the fun of snow sports, to recognise its health benefits and the need to conserve the natural environment to preserve the (world’s) snow.

Snow Factor is one of several Scottish snow sport locations, including Glencoe and Glenshee planning to host one of over 360 events planned across 45 countries this Sunday.

Austria, Belarus, Lithuania, Norway, Peru, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden, France, Germany, Spain, Greece, China, Canada and USA are among the countries where children will be encouraged to take part in what FIS describes as the ‘biggest day on snow all year.’

At Snow Factor, World Snow Day is being celebrated by hosting 120, free 30 minute sledging sessions (participants aged 3 years+) on their dedicated sledging slope.

Slope manager Ross Gilchrist reckons World Snow Day will prove a big hit with parents and youngsters alike.

He said: ‘To help celebrate World Snow Day, Snow Factor is offering on a first come, first served basis a number of free 30 minute sledging sessions for families.

‘This Sunday really is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages from throughout the Central Belt and further afield to experience the thrill of real snow indoors. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone for what promises to be a fun and busy day.’

The free sledging sessions are only available at 12.45pm, 2.45pm and 3.45pm on Sunday 19 January. Spaces are limited and pre-booking is highly advised. Children under 7 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

For more details visit www.snowfactor.com and www.world-snow-day.com