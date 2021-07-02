Social Bite hits the road with launch of new foodie pop-up

Social Bite Food, part of the Social Bite charity, has launched a new foodie pop-up just in time for a summer of outdoor events and festivals.

The repurposed horse box has been given a makeover by Social Bite Food to become a coffee cart, taken out on the road across Scotland, delivering good food for a good cause.

Customers will be able to purchase a tipple or their favourite hot drinks, including Social Bite’s own Eteaket blend tea and Dear Green coffee, as well as delicious brownies and sweet treats, paninis and toasties, and pastries.

The cart will be popping up at various locations over the summer months, including ‘Sound Bites’; an outdoor concert event with the Scottish Ensemble from July 18 to 19 at the Scottish Opera Production Studios in Glasgow. It can also be hired out for festivals, weddings, parties, corporate and private events.

As the commercial arm of Social Bite, one of Scotland’s leading homelessness charities, Social Bite Food exists to help sustain its enterprise model and support more people into jobs to help break the cycle of homelessness in Scotland. One in three members of Social Bite staff have experienced homelessness as an extreme barrier to employment.

The coffee cart is the latest addition to Social Bite Food’s offering, which also includes its ‘Boxes of Joy’ brownie delivery service, five social enterprise cafes in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen and an online food delivery and catering business.

To find out more or to book the Social Bite coffee cart for an event, get in touch with the team at events@social-bite.co.uk or visit https://shop.social-bite.co.uk/events/.

For more information on, visit https://social-bite.co.uk