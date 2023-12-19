Six by Nico to open three new venues in Glasgow next year

Six by Nico bosses have revealed plans to open three new venues in Glasgow next year.

Chief executive and founder Nico Simeone confirmed the ambitious plans which includes a £3m investment as well as the three new ventures.

The plans will include a new flagship Six by Nico Glasgow restaurant in Merchant City, which will open on 15 January.

The existing Glasgow Finnieston Six by Nico location will close on January 14, with a new concept for the group opening in its place in February.

Sole Club will pay homage to the original creative that kickstarted the Six by Nico journey The Chippie, where it will bring together two concepts in the one venue.

One side will host a unique chippie takeaway, while the other side will be a one-of-a-kind 22-seat speakeasy-style fish restaurant.

A new cocktail experience entitled Somewhere by Nico will open in Glasgow’s West End offering a different six-stage cocktail experience every six weeks, inspired by a different themed world.

Somewhere by Nico will offer what is believed to be Scotland’s first ever cocktail tasting experience with paired dishes and will open in February.

Since launching their first restaurant in 2017, Six by Nico has served over 350,000 customers across the city’s locations in Finnieston, Byres Road and Glasgow Southside and a staggering 2 million dishes.

The Six by Nico brand has created 49 tasting menus since the conceptual brands launch in Glasgow and raised over £700,000 in two years for the groups charity partner Beatson Cancer Charity.

‘Our team is driven daily by the challenge to constantly create and reinvent,’ said Nico. ‘We are dedicated to being different, never resting on our laurels, and continuously striving to create the best customer experiences.

‘Marking our six-year journey with such a significant evolution of experiences in our home town and reaffirming our commitments to the city seems like the best way to celebrate the next stage in our company vision.’