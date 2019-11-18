Sensational Surf & Turf at Macdonald Holyrood Hotel

It’s true that the team at SF get invited to some truly lovely events.

A definite perk of the job, there are certain invitations that trigger a mixture of excitement and involuntary drooling.

One such invitation was for the launch of Surf & Turf restaurant at Macdonald Holyrood Hotel & Spa last week. I had actually dined there during the summer and was wholly impressed by the delicious menu from start to finish.

With that in mind, my plus one and I knew were in for a proper treat!

In terms of food quantities, it can sometimes be hit or miss when you attend these events straight after work. I’ve been places where the tiny handful of canapés leaves me on the hunt for a pizza on my route home. As soon as we entered the restaurant, I could see I would have no need for a double pepperoni with a stuffed crust.

Set up like a bustling market place complete with hay bails and lobster pots, the stage was set for a fun and flavour packed evening. We decided to play fair and indulge in equal amounts of turf to surf and thoroughly enjoyed our lovely cuts of sirloin and rib eye.

Scotbeef provided the turf portion of our dining experience.

Faced with a mountain of seafood, we selected the scallops, lobster tail, crab claw and langoustines. It was a veritable bounty of shell-fishy goodness and went well with the delicious Edinburgh Gin cocktails being served up.

The ‘surf’ was provided by George Campbell & Son Fishmonger.

A marvellous showcase of Scotland’s rich and vibrant larder, the event left us wondering when we might both be free to book in again for the full Surf & Turf experience.

Surf & Turf Holyrood

81 Holyrood Road

Edinburgh

EH8 8AU

0344 879 9028