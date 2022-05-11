Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards unveils shortlist

THE Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards has named 140 products as finalists in this year’s competition.

The winners will be announced on 31 May at The Corinthian in Glasgow.

Executive chef Stewart McAllister prepared the products for the judges over the course of two days at The Corinthian.

Among the Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards finalists is Braw Liquor Club, which was set up by Lizzie Mackirdy on the Isle of Bute.

Both of Braw Liquor Club’s ready-mixed cocktails – The Bramble and Old Fashioned – have been shortlisted in the small alcoholic beverage producer category.

Her old fashioned pairs a Speyside whisky with sea tangle from the East Neuk of Fife, while her Bramble brings together gin from Royal Deeside with lemon squeezed in Cumbernauld, plus blackberries and gooseberries.

Mackirdy spent more than a decade as a fashion buyer for Fenwick, House of Fraser, and Selfridges before starting her own business.

She said: “I couldn’t find a Scottish cocktail brand that was using Scottish ingredients with transparency, being mindful of their processes, and branded in a contemporary way.

“The idea of creating one was an exciting opportunity, yet completely out of my comfort zone.

“Over the past year, I have mixed many drinks and pushed myself to figure out each and every stage of development, from trademarks, sitting my personal licence, and finally receiving the first batch through production.”

