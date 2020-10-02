Scottish brands offer ‘Sober October’ serving suggestions

A PAIR of Scottish brands has teamed up to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support during Sober October.

Rapscallion Soda and alcohol-free “spirit” maker Feragaia will each donate £1 for each online sale made from Monday until the end of the month.

Gregor Leckie, founder of Rapscallion Soda, said: “It’s always been our mission to get people across the UK drinking better-tasting drinks and ones that are good for you too.

“I hope that our collaboration with Feragaia encourages the public to try something exciting this October.”

Jamie Wild, co-founder of Feragaia, added: “Rapscallion Soda is an industry trailblazer and we’ve forged a friendship through provenance and a shared vision of how things should be made.

“We’re excited to collaborate to encourage people to try something new and also help support such a fantastic charity initiative by MacMillan Cancer Support.”

The brands have come up with two serving suggestions for their drinks too:

Dreich And Stormy Cocktail

Created by Drew Gray from The Gate in Glasgow

50ml Feragaia

15ml Lime Juice

12.5ml Honey//15ml Honey Water

Topped with Rapscallion Ginga Ninja

Red chilli garnish

Feragaia And Rapscallion Dry Lime

50ml Feragaia

Ice

Rapscallion Dry Lime

Lime twist garnish

