Scots brands at No 10 and parliament

SCOTTISH coffee and beer brands are making waves at the heart of government.

Perth-based Mhor Coffee will be served at the next cabinet meeting, while one of Arran Brewery’s beers was recently poured at the Stranger’s Bar in the Palace of Westminster.

Tricia Fox, who founded her online coffee retailer with her husband during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020, was invited to promote her brand at 10 Downing Street on International Women’s Day.

More than 150 guests attended the reception in No 10’s State Room.

Fox said: “It was an incredible honour, and a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Mhor Coffee artisan blend of coffees to an entirely new audience, including the Prime Minister’s wife, Akshata Murty, who is a keen coffee fan.

“We’ve been told Mhor Coffee will be served at the next cabinet meeting.”

Guid time for Arran at Westminster

Meanwhile, Arran Brewery’s Guid Ale was featured last month in the Stranger’s Bar at Westminster.

Patricia Gibson, the member of parliament for North Ayrshire and Arran, recommended the beer to the House of Commons’ guest ale programme.

“I was delighted to sponsor a guest beer from Arran Brewery in the House of Commons, and welcome Gerald Michaluk, owner of the brewery, to raise a glass of its award-winning popular Guid Ale, a Robert Burns beer,” she said.

Michaluk added: “Patricia welcomed us to the House of Commons to see our beer and even pulled the perfect pint, having worked in a bar in her youth.”

