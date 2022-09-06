Scotland’s bartenders toast success

BARTENDERS from Scotland have been raising a glass to their success in a duo of competitions.

Sean Cavanagh from Panda & Sons in Edinburgh won the UK title in whisky brand Naked Malt’s Global Bartender Competition.

He and a colleague will now take part in a “bar swap” with bartenders from one of the other countries taking part in the contest – South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and the Nordic nations.

The winners will also become judges for next year’s contest, which begin this November.

Meanwhile, the winners of the Scottish Beer & Pub Awards have also been announced.

The Piper in Glasgow won the whisky bar of the year title, while Matt MacPherson from The Malt Room in Inverness was named as “whisky guru 2022”.

Glasgow’s Ga Ga was crowned restaurant of the year, with the Deer Green Place’s Caffe Parma carrying off the casual dining title.

The Commons Club inside Virgin’s new Edinburgh venue was named hotel bar of the year, and the Clippens Inn at Linwood took home the community pub of the year gong.

Kelvingrove Café in Glasgow took the title of bar of the year, as The Palais in Glasgow got the nod as pub of the year.

