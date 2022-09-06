Hunt is on to find game meat champions

NOMINATIONS have opened for the next Eat Game Awards.

The Eat Game initiative, which was created by the British Association for Shooting & Conservation (BASC), wants members of the public to nominate their champions.

The awards were set up five years ago to reward the promotion of wild meats.

Last year, 250 individuals and businesses were put forward for prizes.

This year’s contest features eight categories, including best small and large retailers, restaurant or pub, butcher, and “influencer”.

Nominations for this year’s competition close on 20 November.

Annette Woolcock, head of wild food at BASC, said: “We are determined to broaden the awareness of the health and environmental benefits that game meat brings and encourage its wider consumption across the UK.

“The Eat Game Awards are a tremendous way of recognising local businesses, new talent and those who have spent years, or even decades, spreading the word about wild game meat through their work.

“As we have seen previously, there are so many individuals and businesses doing such wonderful things to champion the use of British wild game and this is your chance to give them the recognition they deserve.”

