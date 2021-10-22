Say ooh la la as Six by Nico unveils new Paris menu

In Paris, there’s so much to love: the history, the architecture, the fashion and, of course, the gastronomy.

Bubbling croque monsieur on the Champs Elysées; rare beef and salty frites in a candlelit café; or a classic French patisserie shared with your loved one over a picnic on the Seine’s banks.

This Winter dust off your berets, Emily in Paris-style, as Chef Nico Simeone of Six by Nico transports you to the French capital with a menu that includes unique specialties as well as typical crowd-pleasers.

As a world culinary capital, Paris is renowned for celebrating its food traditions and from Monday November 1 – Sunday December 12 guests will enjoy divine Parisian flavours at Six by Nico restaurant sites in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast.

The Paris new six course tasting menu includes French Onion – Comte Foam & Toasted Sourdough; Beef Tartare – Cured Egg Yolk, Cornichon & Sourdough Crisp; Chestnut Veloute – Celeriac, Tommé Agnolotti, Apple & Lovage; Hake with Coco Bean – Morteau Sausage, Saffron Rouille & Bouillabaisse Sauce; Breast of Duck – Truffle & Puy Lentil Fricassee, Parsley Root Puree, Crispy Parsley Root, Preserved Quince & Blackberry and Baked Savarin – Orchard Pear, Vanilla Ganache & Champagne.

Chef Nico said: ‘There is absolutely nothing better than French cuisine for millions of people all around the world. Fine-dining restaurants abound in Paris, and the city’s culinary industry is legendary. Food trends come and go, but traditional French cooking techniques never go out of style, and the city has something to suit every budget, taste, and appetite. ‘

Diners can book a table now for Paris. Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday on Hanover Street in Edinburgh, and Finnieston in Glasgow, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night. The menu is priced at £32 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as Parisian theme inspired snack sides.

Nico added: ‘With our latest themed menu we aim to take our guests on a gastronomic whirlwind through Paris’s finest markets and street cafés and embrace both its French roots and international influences.’

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk