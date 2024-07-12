Review: Tattu’s ‘Wisdom of Dragon Menu’, Edinburgh

It may have been been a few years since I graduated from university, but I can never say no to a celebration – especially a celebratory meal.

The first step to creating that celebratory feeling is atmosphere, and Tattu has this in spades. Decorated in plush golds, purple lighting and the vibrant pinks from the faux cherry blossoms, you have the impression of stepping in from a grey Edinburgh street straight into fairyland.

There is feeling about an establishment of this kind, a professionalism in their service that goes beyond friendly and accommodating. The staff from the hosts who greeted and seated us to our server who walked and talked us through our dining experience exuded this.

As a part of the Wisdom of Dragon menu, we began with a glass of champagne as we contemplated the menu. Graduates and their guests can choose between two (from £28.50) or three courses (from £33.50) with the choice of extras to add on.

For a starter, their was the choice of Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle Spring Rolls, Pan seared Pork Dumplings or Sugar Salt Crispy Squid, and we chose the latter two. The pan-fried dumplings were seasoned with five spice and topped with carrot and radish to add a nice crunch. The filling was a little dry but the citrusy sauce beneath added the perfect amount of flavour and moisture to balance.

The crispy squid was devoured in an instant with a satisfying crunch despite its generous portion size. It had a good amount of heat, the spice lingering on the tongue with the tartness of the dipping sauce to balance.

After our starters, the pièce de résistance was brought out: the Golden Dragon Sharing Cocktail. This drink came out in a literal dragon with flames shooting out of a sparkler in one of the glasses. The see-through serpentine container had bubbling tangerine-coloured liquid inside. Once the flames stopped, neither of us were confident enough to pour the concoction ourselves, so we waited for our sever to return.

Consisting of Bacardi Carta Blanca, orange and jasmine, this was a full-bodied cocktail was full-bodied and very citrusy with a sherbet-like flavour. Our waiter noted there was lychee in the drink too, which could be noted in the hint of its syrupy sweetness. It also glittered – truly a show stopper.

For the mains, we choose the Wok Fried Angry Bird and Sea Bass Chinese Curry. There was the choice of Kung Po Tofu too, and while I am a lover to tofu, my guest and I both love spicy food, so we chose the former two.

The wok fried chicken delivered in the spice. The sweet yet savoury dish had a slightly more westernized Chinese flavour that Brits may be familiar with in its five spice seasoning. My only critic was that the dish was a little too heavy on the cashews.

Sea bass is one of my preferred fish, in all of its various forms, so it was no surprise that the seabass curry was my favourite dish of the evening. Everything from the wonderfully crisped skin to the delicate succulent flesh to the subtle curry beneath full of coconut and citrus was beautifully done.

After consuming four different types of protein, we were quite full but couldn’t quite pass up dessert. Between the Cherry Blossom dessert and Asian Pear Sticky Toffee Pudding, we chose the former, thinking that it would be less filling. And we were, once again, in a for a show as our server delivered a dessert that resembled the faux trees that decorated the restaurant and oozed smoke via dry ice. Mysterious and fantastical, this treat had a sweet cherry custard at the bottom with a thin chocolate layer on top. Candy floss topped it for that tree-like effect and through we swore we tasted cherry and floral notes, our waiter assured us it was just good quality regular floss.

The theme of the night was citrus. From the sauces and seasoning to the sweet cocktail and dessert, citrus was on display. This could be due to the meaning of a mandarin orange as a symbol of good fortune, which is why they are often seen on small trees during Chinese New Year. Or it perhaps its coincidence. Either way, its a delightful way to send off a new graduate off into the world before they enter the workforce or follow whatever path their ambitions take them.

The Wisdom of Dragon three course menu is available throughout July. All diners must book using code ‘GRADUATION’ in the booking notes section to receive the complimentary offering. Reservations can be made online here.

