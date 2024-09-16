Review: Mara, Edinburgh

With good cocktails and small plates, Mara is worth checking out, find Richard Bath.

On the site of the old Innis & Gunn bar, Mara is now owned by the same crew who have made such a success of nearby Malone’s sports bar.

Mara has a completely different and more sophisticated atmosphere to the mothership though: the split level bar is now light and airy, with views out over the Water of Leith and distinctly Mediterranean ambience.

That extends to the drinks and the menu, which has brunch dishes such as spicy tortilla, smoked salmon platter and a haggis potato hash with caramelized onions, fried egg and peppercorn sauce.

The evening selection of mezze and small plates is far more extensive, with an emphasis on comfort food from around the world.

A decent coktail list (we liked The Faerie), long wine list (with glasses from £6.40 and bottles from £25) and a surprisingly extensive list of low-alcohol and no-alcohol beers makes this somewhere worth checking out.

Mara, 58 The Shore, Leith. www.mara.bar.

