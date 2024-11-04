Review: Hawksmoor’s Big Matt burger arrives in Edinburgh

‘This IS a tasty burger!’

It may not sound quite so cool, and it definitely isn’t as intimidating in my gentle Scottish brogue as it was when uttered by the inimitable Samuel L Jackson in Pulp Fiction 30 years ago (how can that be?!?), but it is none-the-less true.

The Big Matt burger has arrived in Edinburgh and is available at Hawksmoor on West Register Street for a limited time only. The burger is a cheeky tribute to an old favourite from a very popular fast food outlet, but is named after Hawksmoor’s group exec. chef Matt Brown.

Like Samuel, I’m a sucker for a great burger so when I was asked to pop along and try it out I was happy to fast for the morning in anticipation of this feast. We kicked off proceedings with some impressive cocktails, chosen with a little help from restaurant manager and all round good guy Thiago. My Back Burner was perfectly piquant with a delicious smokiness provided by the La Taversia Mezcal.

The burgers arrived, crowned with a shiny, sesame studded brioche cap. Two juicy dry-aged beef patties, with a deliciously chargrilled flavour, sandwiched with double American cheese, a special sauce, shredded lettuce, onions and home-made pickles. Tasty indeed! We wasted no time in tucking in and getting messy. On the side, perfectly seasoned and crispy beef dripping fries and a malty and deliciously decadent cornflake milkshake. Unlike, it’s fast food counterpart, the milkshake was light and easily sooked up a straw.

Squeezing in a pud was only made possible by the aforementioned fasting, and we enjoyed a wee plate of salted caramel rolos (heaven for the sweet tooth) and a lemon tart. The pastry was buttery and crisp and the tart filling sharp, yet sweet. The accompanying crème fraiche ice cream providing a creamy foil for the hit of citrus.

If you’re in the market for a quality burger at a very reasonable price you’d struggle to find better in the capital. The Big Matt burger is available for lunch between 12-3pm at Hawksmoor Edinburgh. You can enjoy a burger, fries and a cornflake milkshake for just £21.

thehawksmoor.com. Hawksmoor Edinburgh. 23 West Register Street. Edinburgh. EH2 2AA.

