Restoring Cairngorms forests – one burger at a time

VENISON from red deer shot in the Cairngorms is being sold to fund tree planting.

Deer are culled in the Cairngorms National Park to stop them from eating the growing tips off tree saplings.

The venison has gone on sale in the shop at the RSPB’s Loch Garten nature reserve.

Previously, Lynbreck Croft – which butchered the meat – sold out within ten minutes, while charity Scotland: The Big Picture has served the venison to guests on its rewildling holidays.

The venison project is being run by Cairngorms Connect, a partnership of neighbouring land managers that brings together Scottish Government agencies Forestry & Land Scotland and NatureScot with conservation charities RSPB Scotland and Wildland.

Jack Ward, the partnership’s deer stalker, said “As a 200-year project, Cairngorms Connect needs local people to be at the heart of the habitat restoration vision.

“At a time when people are becoming more conscious of their consumer habits, venison provides an exciting opportunity to involve new audiences in our habitat restoration vision.”

Fergus Cumberland, visitor operations manager for RSPB Scotland, added: “We have been really excited to be able to tell the full story of habitat regeneration and be able to give visitors the chance to try local sustainable produce.

“The venison has been really popular with visitors to the RSPB Loch Garten Nature Centre, and what better way to restore a habitat than one sausage at a time.”

