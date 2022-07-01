MICHELIN starred chef Tom Kitchin will offically open his new restaurant in Edinburgh tomorrow.

Kora occupies the site in Bruntsfield of his previous Southside Scran restaurant.

The new premises join the Kitchin and his wife Michaela’s other eateries at The Kitchin in Leith, The Scran & Scallie in Stockbridge, and The Bonnie Badge at Gullane in East Lothian.

News of the opening comes after Kitchin developed a menu with Korean chef Mun Kim for the Scottish Open.

Hospitalfield’s garden café opens

Head chef Simon Brown has opened a café in a former monastic garden at Hospitalfield, the former art school in Arbroath.

The café will be open from Thursdays to Sundays during the tourist season, and then at weekends over the winter.

The building was designed by London-based architecture firm Caruso St John and sits next to the restored Victorian fernery at the Arts & Crafts building, which is undergoing a £10 million redevelopment.

“It has been great developing relationships with all our local producers in Angus,” said Brown.

Hickory takes over Dovecot café

Hickory – Scotland’s largest independent catering, events, and venue operator – has taken over Dovecot Studios’ café in Edinburgh.

The café at the tapestry centre will be open from Mondays to Saturdays, and then Sundays as well during the festivals in August.

Hickory already delivers events at venues including Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms, Newhall Estate, Neidpath Castle, and Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

It’s also provided catering at the Royal Highland Show, and bars for the Scottish Open Golf Tournament at The Renaissance Club and Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick.

Hou Hou Mei opens in Inverness

Husband and wife duo JP and Karen Saint unveiled Asian restaurant Hou Hou Mei in Inverness this week.

JP was previously head chef at Links House at Royal Dornoch and at Rocpool Reserve in the Highland capital.

Karen ran baking business Saintly Bakes.

“Cooking and baking have been part of my life for as long as I can remember, from being taught how to cook Asian cuisine by my mum to starting my first baking business, And now I’m so excited to join forces with my incredibly talented husband to bring a new style of Asian cuisine to Inverness,” said Karen.

Brora’s Royal Marine reopens with three eateries

The Royal Marine Hotel in Brora has reopened following a £1.6 million refurbishment.

Its interior has been given a “Scandi-Scot” look by Edinburgh-based architecture firm ISA.

Meals are being served in the 21-bed hotel’s Curing Yard restaurant, Megan Boyd bar, and James Braid lounge.

Highland Coast Hotels used local suppliers, including Inverness-based Highland Blindcraft Beds.

Big Mannys’ Pizza rides into Codona’s

And finally, Big Manny’s Pizza has taken over the former Lucky’s Pizzeria at Codona’s Amusement Park in Aberdeen.

It’s Big Manny’s third outlet, following the company’s launch in October 2020.

Director Alfred Codona said: “We’ve seen the response from the Aberdeen public to Big Mannys’ Pizza and thought it would great to work with them.

“We’re sure it’s going to be a huge success – the pizzas are fantastic.”

