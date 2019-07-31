Restaurant interior revealed – and now it needs staff

Contemporary Chinese restaurant group, Tattu, has revealed a preview of its stunning Edinburgh interior.

Patrons are set to dine beneath hand painted traditional Chinese artwork and an arching tunnel of its signature blossom installation.

Inspired by Scotland’s cosmopolitan capital, Tattu Edinburgh will pay homage to the relationship between ‘traditional and contemporary’; complete with a Chinois-style interior that features intricate wooden fretwork, antique furnishings and chinoiserie fabric panelling partnered with polished marble walls and reflective finishes to provide a modern twist.

Opening this autumn, the 140-cover split-level restaurant will occupy the ground and basement level of the newly refurbished Mint Building on West Register Street.

Renowned for its Chinese-inspired cuisine, Tattu combines traditional ingredients and classic flavours with new ideas to create a distinctive dining experience with innovative dim sum and delicious sharing plates.

Diners can look forward to a selection of Tattu’s signature dishes such as the Beef Fillet and Caramel Soy and the delicate Seared Tuna with Truffle Aioli.

The Edinburgh menu will also include a number of exclusive dishes developed by Executive Chef, Andrew Lassetter and his team, including dedicated Tempura and Raw sections. The Szechuan Rock Shrimp and Soft Shell Crab X.O are set to be firm favourites from the Tempura range, with a unique Asian Style Beef Carpaccio and Tuna Yuzu Ceviche headlining the Raw options.

Guests will also be amongst the first to sample Tattu’s all new Winter Dessert selection with the introduction of the Chocolate Brownie Pagoda, inspired by the Chinese temples, featuring layers of homemade brownie topped with a chocolate parcel containing a sumptuous mascarpone ice cream.

Tattu Edinburgh will also offer a dedicated lunchtime menu, Taste of Tattu, providing guests with a premium express lunch of two or three courses priced at £24 or £28. Taste of Tattu features a selection of the restaurant’s best-selling small plates combined with innovative dishes from the wok and grill alongside its stunning desserts. The special menu will run daily and delivers all the quality and creativity of Tattu’s à la carte menu.

Founded by brothers, Adam and Drew Jones, Tattu’s Edinburgh opening is the family-owned restaurant’s first in Scotland, and fourth in the UK; joining sites in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

Managing director Adam Jones explained: ‘As a cosmopolitan city where “traditional meets contemporary”, Edinburgh completely resonates with Tattu and the kind of unique experience we want to create for our diners.

‘The offering in the city is incredibly diverse and contains some amazing operators. We hope that Tattu will be a welcome addition to this exciting dining scene with our twist on modern Chinese cuisine.’

With an opening date earmarked for October Tattu will be running a soft launch period where diners can sample the cuisine and service with 50 per cent off food. To be in with an exclusive chance to book sign up now at www.tattu.co.uk/edinburgh.

The site will create a total of 80 jobs for the city with recruitment now underway for all positions including front of house, kitchen and bar. For details on how to apply, visit www.tattu.co.uk/careers.