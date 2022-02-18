Restaurant Andrew Fairlie recognised with award

Dale Dewsbury, general manager at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, has been honoured with a special award for best service in Great Britain & Ireland in the 2022 Michelin star revelation ceremony.

Dale was named as the winner of the Michelin Guide Service Award at a digital event on 15 February as part of the prestigious Michelin Guide prize ceremony.

Taking place over two days, the second day of the event also saw the restaurant, based at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland retain its two Michelin star status for the 17th consecutive year.

Launched in 2021, the Michelin Guide Service Award is given to a restaurant personality who has a genuine passion for service, making all customers feel special, while enjoying a truly wonderful dining experience.

The Michelin feedback describes how Dale has ‘the ability not only to serve his guests to the highest standard but also to simultaneously be on hand whenever his staff need him.’ It recognised how for 20 years, Dale has ‘not only led by example but has supported, encouraged, coached, and shared his knowledge and experience with his wonderful team.’

The full service team was celebrated as part of the win, with Michelin reporting ‘Huge smiles, a passion for their craft and a skill for anticipating guests’ every need create an exceptional service experience at Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles. From the warm welcome to the heartfelt goodbye, every guest is made to feel special, and the whole experience runs like clockwork.’

The award is one of five new special awards which were established last year to demonstrate the Michelin Guide’s appreciation for the entire restaurant ecosystem. The other awards include chef-mentor, sommelier, young chef and newcomer, in recognition that there is more to consider than the quality of food in creating unforgettable gastronomic experiences.

Dale has been general manager at the restaurant since 2012, and was a core part of the team that launched Restaurant Andrew Fairlie in 2001, when he was restaurant manager. Dale and Head Chef, Stevie McLaughlin continue to work together at the helm of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie following the loss of founder, Andrew Fairlie, in January 2019.

These accolades come after a positive start to the year for the restaurant, which reopened after its January closure with a refurbishment and a new ten year lease with Gleneagles.

Dale said: ‘I’m extremely humbled to have been recognised with this award. I’m proud of the offering we have and the exceptional food that we serve, and – as with all the team – I’m dedicated to making Chef Andrew proud and continuing his legacy. I’m thrilled that this passion, pride and commitment is visible to guests.

‘We’ve had a fantastic start to 2022 and this incredible honour – along with retaining our two Michelin stars – has made it better than we could have imagined. The superb Restaurant Andrew Fairlie team works hard to make the experience of our guests the best it can possibly be, and we all play a vital part in this. I’m sure Andrew would be raising a dram to us this week as we are to him.’

Head Chef, Stevie McLaughlin added: ‘This award is a testament to the fact that we are not just a chef-led restaurant, but a strong and talented team that creates an unforgettable experience for our guests. Anyone who has dined with us will appreciate the next level of excellence in service that Dale provides and we’re all extremely proud of him.

‘While 2022 marks our 17th year of attaining two Michelin stars, each year feels like the first. We never take it for granted and we’re over the moon to have retained this accolade and to be regarded as one of the world’s finest restaurants. We continue to be driven to maintain – and exceed – the standards set by Chef Andrew and each step forward is taken to continue his legacy. 2022 marks an exciting period in our journey and we look forward to seeing what the rest of the year brings.’

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie was awarded a Michelin star in 2002, within a year of opening. The second star was added in 2006. In 2017, the restaurant became the first Scottish establishment included in Les Grandes Tables du Monde, a guide listing 170 of the most distinguished restaurants in the world.

The style of the cuisine is French, influenced by the best of seasonal Scottish ingredients. From shellfish at their peak in the winter months, to summer inspiration drawn from the restaurant’s own Secret Walled Garden which grows over 250 types of fruit, vegetables and herbs, immense consideration and creativity is given to each dish.

