Van Gogh Alive to transform Festival Square

Van Gogh Alive, a multi-sensory celebration of one of the world’s most enduring artists, is coming to the capital next month.

It opens in Edinburgh’s Festival Square on March 17 and runs until July 17.

Created by Grande Experiences, the exhibition makes its long-awaited arrival in Scotland after dazzling over 8 million people in 75 cities, making it the world’s most visited, immersive experience of its kind.

Scotland’s capital takes on hosting the exhibition following smash-hit runs in Media City Manchester and Kensington Gardens that saw it quickly become one of London’s must-see cultural attractions of 2021.

Van Gogh Alive is also delighted to announce a partnership agreement with the city’s Business Improvement District – Essential Edinburgh. The partnership will see Van Gogh Alive work with Essential Edinburgh to provide visitors to the hit experience with a retail, food and drink experience that takes them beyond the exhibition and into the heart of the city centre.

It’s not just Van Gogh’s art that has stood the test of time, but many of his famous quotes have continued to connect with and touch people today.

In the spectacular and Covid-safe venue purpose-built in Festival Square, audiences can immerse themselves in the life and work of Vincent van Gogh with more than just their eyes. State-of-the-art SENSORY4 immersive gallery technology immaculately displays Van Gogh’s work in a kaleidoscope of colour.

Set to an evocative classical score that is delivered via a high-fidelity 3D sound system, this combination of sound, visuals and aromas of Provence will give visitors the sensation of walking right into his paintings as if they are living and breathing.

Visitors will also be offered the chance not just to experience art, but create their own; with interactive art stations and expert video tutorials to help channel the wealth of artistic inspiration found in the exhibit. Visitors can also create their own souvenirs within a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom in Arles’ painting and the iconic ‘Sunflower selfie room’ – a 360° mirrored room complete with thousands of sunflowers that has delighted Instagram feeds the world over.

John Carrigan, project director for Van Gogh Alive said: ‘It is important for us as a visiting exhibition that we link in with the local business eco-system and work across stakeholder groups so that we can maximise the opportunity Van Gogh Alive brings. We are thrilled that Essential Edinburgh is one of our first partners and we are looking forward to working with them.’

Roddy Smith, chief executive of Essential Edinburgh said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with Van Gogh Alive. It is fantastic news for Edinburgh city centre that this ground breaking experience is coming to the city in March. We fully expect it to attract visitors from all around Scotland and further afield, as well as encouraging our residents to pop into town.

‘It is a great opportunity for those visiting Van Gogh Alive to also visit all the restaurants, bars, hotels and retailers in the city – making use of everything our great city has to offer. This blockbuster multi-sensory experience adds further to the year round offering in the city centre, and we are delighted it has chosen Edinburgh city centre as its next destination.’

Bruce Peterson, owner of Grande Experiences, said: ‘After mesmerising a global audience of over 8 million people and selling-out cities all over the world, including Rome, Sydney and Beijing, we’re incredibly excited that Van Gogh Alive makes it’s Scottish debut in the nation’s capital. This is an unforgettable cultural experience for all the family.’

Tickets are available at www.vangoghaliveuk.com/edinburgh: £22/20 (concessions) for adults and £15 for children, with school group discounts available and under-fives are free of charge.