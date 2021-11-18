We’ve a tasty prawn ramen with spicy kimchi recipe
Prawn ramen with spicy kimchi
- 350-400g cooked and peeled prawns
- 2 reduced-salt vegetable stock cubes
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 8cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated
- 4 nests medium egg noodles
- 1 head broccoli, cut into small florets
- 2 tbsp reduced-salt soy sauce
- 215g jar Korean kimchi, drained
- 1 lime, quartered
- 1 chilli pepper, sliced (optional)
- Dissolve the stock cubes in a little boiling water and set aside.
- Gently heat the oil in a large pan, then add the garlic and ginger, and cook on a low heat for a few minutes. Add 750ml boiling water, bring up to the boil then add the dissolved stock cubes, noodles and broccoli. Cook for 2- 3 minutes.
- Add the prawns and cook until they are piping hot and the noodles and broccoli are cooked through.
- Season the broth to taste with a little soy sauce if needed, divide into four bowls and garnish your ramen with a good spoonful of kimchi, fresh chilli (if using) and a squeeze of lime.
Recipe © Love Seafood | https://www.loveseafood.co.uk
Raise your ramen game by using prawns instead of chicken in this delicious ramen.
Ramen is a notoriously comforting dish, full of flavour and budget friendly, feeding 4 for a tenner.
Love Seafood’s prawn ramen with spicy kimchi is a delicious dinner ready in 20 minutes. Add korean-style kimchi for an authentic flavour which perfectly complements the sweet juicy prawns and broccoli.
Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home. It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.
Shop your local fishmonger for a great choice of sustainably sourced seafood and for more recipe inspiration, visit www.loveseafood.co.uk.