Roast turmeric and cauliflower salad full of flavour

By Kenny Smith - 21st April 2021

Roast turmeric and cauliflower salad with ChicP carrot, ginger and turmeric hummus

  • 1 cauliflower
  • 500g sprouts
  • 2 beetroots (washed and chopped into wedges)
  • 2 pots of ChicP carrot, ginger & Turmeric hummus
  • 1 tbs tahini
  • 1 tbs lemon juice
  • 1 tbs turmeric
  • Handful of nigella seeds
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Preheat the oven to 180 degrees celsius. Chop the cauliflower into florets and place on a baking tray. Pour over the turmeric
  • Prepare the beetroot and put the sprouts and beetroot onto another baking tray. Lightly pour over some olive oil and season.
  • Place into the oven to roast for 45 minutes.
  • While the veg is cooking, mix the tahini with the lemon juice and 1 tbs of cold water. Mix thoroughly until you have a light paste. Add more water if it gets to thick.
  • When the veg is cooked, plate up the hummus to create

Recipe © ChicP | https://www.chicp.co.uk/

We continue to bring you healthy recipes this week, and today bring you a roast turmeric and cauliflower salad.

The seasonal and sustainable snack brand, ChicP, offers a delicious range of nutritious veggie bites and healthy hummus dips which are all made from surplus vegetables.

Ideal for dunking, spreading or dolloping, ChicP is a great accompaniment to any picnic or BBQ.

Today we present another filling food idea.

