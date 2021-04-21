Roast turmeric and cauliflower salad full of flavour
Roast turmeric and cauliflower salad with ChicP carrot, ginger and turmeric hummus
- 1 cauliflower
- 500g sprouts
- 2 beetroots (washed and chopped into wedges)
- 2 pots of ChicP carrot, ginger & Turmeric hummus
- 1 tbs tahini
- 1 tbs lemon juice
- 1 tbs turmeric
- Handful of nigella seeds
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees celsius. Chop the cauliflower into florets and place on a baking tray. Pour over the turmeric
- Prepare the beetroot and put the sprouts and beetroot onto another baking tray. Lightly pour over some olive oil and season.
- Place into the oven to roast for 45 minutes.
- While the veg is cooking, mix the tahini with the lemon juice and 1 tbs of cold water. Mix thoroughly until you have a light paste. Add more water if it gets to thick.
- When the veg is cooked, plate up the hummus to create
Recipe © ChicP | https://www.chicp.co.uk/
We continue to bring you healthy recipes this week, and today bring you a roast turmeric and cauliflower salad.
The seasonal and sustainable snack brand, ChicP, offers a delicious range of nutritious veggie bites and healthy hummus dips which are all made from surplus vegetables.
Ideal for dunking, spreading or dolloping, ChicP is a great accompaniment to any picnic or BBQ.
Today we present another filling food idea.