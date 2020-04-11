Pineapple Maple-Glazed Ham

There’s no doubt we will all be marking Easter somewhat differently this year. However just because groups are smaller, it doesn’t mean celebrations can’t still be special.

Here to help make the preparations a little easier are two recipes created by Hamdy Hassan, executive chef at 5* lifestyle hotel Andaz London Liverpool Street. The first is an indulgent treat and the second, whilst equally delicious, is perfectly in tune with the current drive to tackle food waste. Check back tomorrow for Hassan’s Zero Waste Carrot Cake.