Pineapple Maple-Glazed Ham
- Whole cooked ham (boneless or bone-in): 1
- Chinese five spice: 1 tsp
- Brown sugar, firmly packed: ½ cup
- Fresh rosemary
- Dijon mustard: ¼ cup
- Apple cider vinegar: 1 tbsp
- Apple cider: 1½ cups
- Star anise: 2 pieces
- Whole garlic: 1
- Pineapple slices in juice, drained and with juice reserved: 5 x 440g cans
- Glacé cherries: 150g
- Marinated Ham: In a small pot, add the ham, water, star anise, black pepper, salt and fresh rosemary. Leave overnight.
- Preheat oven to 325º. Place the ham on a roasting rack set in a roasting pan and score diagonally. Cover with foil and bake until warmed through (2½ to 3 hours).
- During the last 45 minutes of cooking, make the glaze: In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the brown sugar, mustard, apple cider vinegar and apple cider. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a medium simmer and cook until reduced by half (10 to 15 minutes).
- Brush the glaze on the ham every 15 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part reads 140°.
- Arrange the sliced pineapple on a flat baking tray and apply the glaze on top. Roast for 10 minutes at 155º.
- Remove the ham from the oven and let it rest for 15 minutes. Decorate with the pineapple and cherries before slicing.
Recipe © Andaz London Liverpool Street | http://www.andazliverpoolstreet.com/
There’s no doubt we will all be marking Easter somewhat differently this year. However just because groups are smaller, it doesn’t mean celebrations can’t still be special.
Here to help make the preparations a little easier are two recipes created by Hamdy Hassan, executive chef at 5* lifestyle hotel Andaz London Liverpool Street. The first is an indulgent treat and the second, whilst equally delicious, is perfectly in tune with the current drive to tackle food waste. Check back tomorrow for Hassan’s Zero Waste Carrot Cake.