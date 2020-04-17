Lobster Taglioni with Cherry Tomatoes

In Italy, particularly by the coast, dinner traditionally involves a lot of seafood. This is where a dish such as Chef Christioph Bob’s favourite Lobster Tagliolini comes in.

Created with fresh lobster and minimal ingredients such as garlic, basil, tomatoes and olive oil, it serves as the perfect starter or main course that is delicious yet simple.

Ristorante Il Refettorio at Monastero Santa Rosa on Italy’s Amalfi Coast received its first Michelin star in November 2017 under the helm of Chef Christoph Bob. Christoph has worked in some of the world’s most celebrated restaurants and his insatiable love affair with food is reflected in every dish on the menu at Il Refettorio. He has created an innovative Mediterranean gastronomic experience using the freshest ingredients from the surrounding Campania region including flowers that are grown in the hotel’s own herb and vegetable garden.