Heart escalopes are different – and quick to cook
Coeur de cheval à la poêle, sauce bordelaise (serves four)
- 4 horse heart escalopes
- salt and pepper
- sauce
- 2 tbsp of good red wine vinegar
- 1 glass of good red wine (ideally Bordeaux)
- 2 shallots, finely diced
- 150g butter
- freshly chopped parsley
- Start the sauce by sweating the diced shallots in a pan until they turn clear. Pour in the vinegar and reduce by half. Then add most of the wine and reduce on a medium heat until dry. Pour in the remainder of the wine and set aside.
- In a preheated non-stick frying pan, sear the heart escalopes (for this recipe I have used one my all-time favourites, horse heart. I have enjoyed this meat from a very early age because my grandmother use to buy horse meat every Wednesday).
- Cook the escalopes very quickly and try to keep them medium rare – any more than that and the meat will become very tough.
- Finish the sauce by adding the butter (at room temperature) and whisking it in until it has all melted. Taste, season and add the parsley.
- Place an escalope on each plate and pour the bordelaise sauce over. Serve with a green salad and maybe sautéed potatoes or a creamy mash. Serve the same wine to drink as you used to make the sauce.
Recipe © Fred Berkmiller | https://www.lescargotbleu.co.uk/
Fred Berkmiller wants to help Scotland re-connect with food by breaking the stranglehold of supermarkets and teaching people to cook unusual cuts of meat.
Berkmiller also uses cuts of meat such as ox cheek or pigs’ trotters. This too is an ethical choice as the meat would otherwise be wasted.
But it also tastes good: Berkmiller admits that he may have served lambs’ testicles (or ‘white kidneys’) to customers a couple of times without telling them – but they enjoy the meal, and then come back for more.
As the man behind Edinburgh’s L’Escargot Bleu and L’Escargot Blanc, Berkmiller is passionate about helping people to reconnect with food.
He blames the supermarkets for destroying this connection in the 1980s by flooding the market with cheap cuts of certain meats and dictating how they should be cooked.
Now people are fighting back, rediscovering their local butcher and buying different cuts of meat.
(This recipe was originally published in 2015)