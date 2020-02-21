Scottish Rural Awards 2020 tickets are available

The Scottish Rural Awards 2020 take place in early April – and tickets are on sale now.

The sixth Scottish Rural Awards and gala dinner will take place on Thursday, 2 April, and tickets are now on sale.

Tickets are priced from £94.50 to £105 each, and can be bought HERE.

We will announce the winners and runners-up of the prestigious Scottish Rural Awards 2020 and celebrate with the cream of the crop of rural Scotland. From Rural Hero to Best Scottish Artisan Food, all our winners will receive a hand-carved Glencairn crystal award.

Beginning with a networking drinks reception for the finalists of the Scottish Rural Awards 2020, the ticket price includes a three course meal exquisitely created to celebrate the best of rural Scottish produce, a half bottle of wine and a take home goodie bag.

Let our jazz band entertain you and party the night away at our awards bar, open until 1am.

The Scottish Rural Awards are partnered by Scottish Field and the Scottish Countryside Alliance and backed by a number of sponsors for 2020, including headline sponsor Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The awards are the ultimate benchmark of success in Scotland’s countryside, highlighting the enterprise, skill and innovation of those who live and work in rural areas.

