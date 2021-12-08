Haggis Sausage Rolls with Firecracker Sauce
- 1 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil
- 250g mushrooms, finely chopped
- 2 tsp fennel seeds, dry toasted and crushed
- ½ tsp Sichuan peppercorns, dry toasted and crushed - optional
- 500g Macsween’s Vegetarian Haggis, casing removed
- 1 sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry (approximate weight 320g)
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- Poppy seeds and fennel seeds, to garnish
- Firecracker Sauce: 100g reduced sugar and salt ketchup
- 1 tsp fennel seeds, toasted and crushed
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper (more to taste)
- Mix together the sauce ingredients and set aside for now.
- Crumble the haggis into a large mixing bowl, adding in the spicy mushrooms. Stir or use your hands to distribute the mushrooms. Divide the mix in half and shape each into a long cylinder. Hint: wrapping in cling film and rolling with your hands over a work surface gives a neat and cohesive shape.
- Use a rolling pin to make the pastry slightly larger all over; cut in half lengthways.
- Spread 1 tablespoon of Firecracker Sauce over a long half of each piece of dough, brushing water on the opposite edge. Place a haggis roll in the middle of each piece of dough. Bring up the edge with ketchup over the haggis, followed by the other edge. Use a fork to lightly press the pastry together along the seam; seal the ends.
- Place the haggis sausage rolls seam-side down onto a parchment paper-lined baking tray and place in the freezer for 10 minutes to firm up (or refrigerator for 15 minutes).
- Preheat the over to 200C.
- Remove the sausage rolls from the freezer, cut into 3 cm pieces, and space them at least 2 cm apart. Snip the top of each with a pair of scissors, brush all over with the beaten egg, sprinkle with seeds and place in the oven to bake for 20 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. Eat warm with Firecracker Sauce.
Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/recipes/
We all enjoy some tasty finger food at Christmas and today we present a recipe for something a little different.
The Vegetarian Haggis Sausage Rolls with Firecracker Sauce are a delicious snack to impress at any gathering, in a recipe from Macsween.
Or, for a meal, cut the uncooked sausage rolls into six large pieces before baking and serve with a large crisp salad or plenty of cooked seasonal vegetables.
