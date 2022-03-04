Cinnamon pancakes are a perfect brunch treat

Cinnamon rolls are popular, people love pancakes, so why not combine them into one for a tasty recipe?



The UK’s leading bottomless brunch platform bottomlessbrunch.com has compiled a list of unique pancake recipes for savoury and sweet lovers to whip up for an exciting brunch, lunch or dinner.

Today, we present cinnamon roll pancakes.

Combining the classic pancake with the breakfast favourite the cinnamon roll, this hybrid pancake will not disappoint. This brunch dish not only looks impressive on the plate, but the sweet sugary pancakes against the subtle spices from the cinnamon are a perfect balance.