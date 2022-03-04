Cinnamon pancakes are a perfect brunch treat
Cinnamon roll pancakes (Serves 10 pancakes)
- 145g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tbsp golden caster sugar
- 2 eggs
- 40g butter, melted
- 140ml milk
- 3 tbsp light brown soft sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp maple syrup, plus extra to serve (optional)
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- Start by pouring the flour into a large bowl, add in the baking powder, caster sugar, ½ tsp cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Combine the dry ingredients together before cracking in the eggs, ½ the butter and the milk.
- Whisk the ingredients together until a smooth batter is formed and keep in the fridge overnight.
- The next morning, in a new bowl, add the rest of the cinnamon, the light brown sugar and the maple syrup into the remaining melted butter. Add 3 tbsp of the pancake mixture into the bowl and mix together. Once combined, transfer it to a squeezy bottle or a piping bag.
- Add a little oil into a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add 2-3 tbsp of pancake mixture into the pan in little heaps (you should get three small pancakes in the pan). Then use the cinnamon mixture in your bottle or piping bag to pipe swirls on the top of each pancake.
- When the pancakes begin to set around the edges and bubbles appear on the top, carefully flip over each pancake and cook on the other side for 2-3 mins until golden.
Cinnamon rolls are popular, people love pancakes, so why not combine them into one for a tasty recipe?
The UK’s leading bottomless brunch platform bottomlessbrunch.com has compiled a list of unique pancake recipes for savoury and sweet lovers to whip up for an exciting brunch, lunch or dinner.
Today, we present cinnamon roll pancakes.
Combining the classic pancake with the breakfast favourite the cinnamon roll, this hybrid pancake will not disappoint. This brunch dish not only looks impressive on the plate, but the sweet sugary pancakes against the subtle spices from the cinnamon are a perfect balance.