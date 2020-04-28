British Classic Slow-cooked Spaghetti Bolognese

Chef Director of Parker’s Tavern restaurant is well-known for his unbeatable spaghetti Bolognese, which always goes down a treat with patrons of all ages at University Arms hotel’s destination restaurant.

A classic British dish, it is a staple on the menu at Parker’s Tavern, which specialises in reimagined British classics, using locally sourced ingredients from the surrounding fields, fens and seas. Headed up by Tristan, it is an English tavern inspired by the communal dining halls synonymous with Cambridge Colleges, designed by interior designer of the moment, Martin Brudnizki.

Alongside the 110-cover restaurant, Parker’s Tavern also has a 61-cover bar which leads into the hotel’s beautiful library which serves a ‘Historical Cambridge Afternoon Tea’. To make Tristan’s famous Bolognese at home, Tristan advises really pouring time and love into the process, which will elevate this home classic to an unforgettable delight, as Tristan notes, all good meat dishes like this are a labour of love.