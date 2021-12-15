A warm winter feed with haggis shepherd’s pie
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 500 g Macsween Vegetarian Haggis
- 3-4 fresh thyme sprigs
- 400 ml vegetable stock
- 3 tbsp tomato paste
- 200g frozen vegetable mix like peas, carrots, beans etc
- Black pepper to taste
- For the potato topping: 1 kg floury potatoes
- 70g butter
- 200 ml whole milk
- Salt to taste
- 30 g butter (optional)
- Preheat the oven to 180 C. Set a large pot of water on the stove with peeled and quartered potatoes and a pinch of salt, boil until tender over medium heat for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a deep pan heat the olive oil and sauté the onion over low heat for 7-10 minutes, add garlic and crumbled Macsween Vegetarian haggis, stir and continue breaking up the mixture with a wooden spoon until it resembles a mince.
- Add fresh thyme, vegetable stock, tomato paste, a vegetable mix of your choice and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. At first the mixture will be wet but will thicken in a coupe of minutes. Simmer for 10 minutes until the vegetables are tender but not mushy.
- When the potatoes are cooked, drain and mash with a potato masher adding hot milk and butter, salt to taste.
- Tip the mixture into a medium baking dish and top with mashed potatoes, dab little bits of butter all over the potatoes.
- Cook in the preheated oven for 30 minutes until the topping is golden.
Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/recipes/
Haggis Shepherd’s Pie is, plain and simple, a hearty winter warmer.
When those cold dark nights are here, sometimes you just want a bit of simplicity, which we offer this recipe from Macsween.
Producing more than 1334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.
Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year and they are expecting this to be a record Christmas.
Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.