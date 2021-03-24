A pineapple topping pizza recipe for three
Pineapple Pizza (makes three pizzas of 28cm of diameter)
- 250 g of all purpose wheat flour
- 250g whole wheat flour
- 5g dry instant yeast
- 310g of water (room temperature)
- 30g of extra virgin olive oil
- 10g of fine salt
- 250g Mutti pizza sauce classica
- 200g mozzarella diced
- 3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 10g honey
- 200g fresh pineapple cutted in pieces
- Knead together wholemeal flour, yeast, honey and water. This first dough will be very liquid. Cover it with a cling film and put it in a warm place for 1 hour. Then add the all purpose flour, oil and salt. Knead for 15 minutes until the dough is smooth. Put the dough in a bowl and cover with a cling film.
- Leave the dough in a warm place (or in oven 40 celsius) for 2 hours it must be double in volume.
- Divide the dough into three balls of equal weight. With a brush put oil in 3 pizzas pans (28-30 cm of diameter).
- Roll out the dough in each pan. Spread them with oil using pastry brush and leave to rise for 30 minutes.
- Bake the dough 220 celsius for 15 minutes. Then put on top pizza sauce and bake for 10 minutes more.
- Put the mozzarella on top of the pizza sauce and bake again for 5 6 minutes. When the whole pizza is ready put on top pineapple pieces.
Recipe © Mutti | https://mutti-parma.com/en/
One of the most biggest arguments that people have with their pizza toppings is pineapple – to go or not to go?
For those of you who say ‘yes’, then stay with us, as we have a delicious pizza to make at home with a pineapple topping.
Courtesy of Mutti, an Italian firm who produce organic tomatoes, we this week present a selection of tasty recipes, with a tasty pizza today.