Scottish Field unveils its new podcast series

Scottish Field this week launches its own brand new podcast series.

For the uninitiated, a podcast is an spoken word audio file which can be streamed or downloaded from the internet, which a user can put on a personal device of their choice for easy listening.

In the first episode, web editor Kenny Smith and staff writer Stephanie Abbot look through the April 2021 edition of the magazine, picking out their highlights of the issue. They talk about skiing, and their combined failures on the slopes.

Steph also shares her experiences of wild swimming, which feature in the print edition of the magazine, as she shares how she has taken up a new interest during lockdown.

Later, Kenny is joined by Damian Barr, the host of BBC Scotland’s Shelf Isolation and The Big Scottish Book Club, to discuss the second run of the series, as well as his highlights from the first.

To listen to the first episode, click HERE.