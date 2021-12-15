A Haggis & Fried Egg recipe for the morning after
Haggis & Fried Egg Over Swedish style Rye Bread
- 130g MacSween haggis in a hurry
- 200 ml buttermilk
- 100 ml plain yoghurt
- 150 ml black treacle
- 1.25 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 300 ml (160g) plain flour
- 300 ml (175g) rye flour
- ½ tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground fennel seeds
- 1/2 tsp ground aniseed
- Handful of fresh or frozen lingonberries (optional)
- 10g butter
- 100g baby spinach
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 eggs
- Handful of fresh or frozen lingonberries for serving (optional)
- Salt and pepper
- For the bread, grease a bread tin with the butter and dust it with flour.
- Mix all the dry ingredients together (bicarbonate, flour, salt, fennel, and aniseed) and stir in the buttermilk, yoghurt and treacle.
- Carefully fold in the lingonberries if using. Pour the batter into the bread tin and bake at 175C for around an hour. Leave to cool before slicing.
- Heat half the oil in a pan and lightly sauté the spinach for a couple of minutes. Season with lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- In a different pan, fry the eggs and haggis until the eggs are ready and the haggis is hot.
- Serve the spinach, eggs, and haggis over the rye bread and finish with lingonberries.
Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/recipes/
At this time of year, many of us are enjoying the festive spirit quite literally, as we indulge in food and drinks.
Sometimes, we can be left in a slightly delicate state in the morning, to today, we present something that may help a little, in a recipe from Macsween.
This suggestion for Haggis & Fried Egg Over Swedish style Rye Bread, is a hearty brunch with a Nordic touch, for the morning after the night before.
