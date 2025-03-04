Recipe: Puffy Pancakes for Pancake Day

Twelve Triangles bakery shares their recipe for the perfect ‘puffy’ pancakes.

Pioneering Edinburgh bakers Emily Cuddeford and Rachel Morgan met while working at Edinburgh bakery Lovecrumbs back in 2011, and went on to open their own bakery venture, Twelve Triangles, in 2015.

The name comes from the early days of Emily and Rachel’s recipe testing, where hours of painstaking hand-rolling, folding and cutting would leave them with twelve triangles of croissant pastry ready to roll.

There are now seven Twelve Triangles sites in Edinburgh and one in the Scottish Borders, each producing pastries, sandwiches, salads and ferments as well as their signature slow, cold-fermented sourdough and a retail range of jams, caramels and granola.

Puffy Pancakes

‘I first started making this recipe when I was reading my son The Moomins series,’ Emily said.

‘Moomin Mamma makes everybody pancakes and jam when they wake up from hibernation in spring.

‘These are now known as ‘puffy pancakes’ in our house and are great with bacon and maple syrup or as mini pancakes with butter and jam for snack boxes.

‘This is the slightly more grown-up version served with sweet dukkah and Yorkshire roasted rhubarb, which is beautiful and just starting to appear at this time of year.’

Ingredients:

Makes 9 large pancakes or 14 smaller pancakes.

220g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

40g caster sugar

A pinch of salt

3 eggs

150g buttermilk

30g butter (melted)

Method

Weigh the dry ingredients into a bowl.

Melt some butter in the frying pan you will use to cook the pancakes, and then wipe it out with some kitchen roll.

Whisk the eggs and buttermilk together with the melted butter.

Add the wet mixture into the dry ingredients and whisk to mix together, it will be quite thick and start to bubble as the bicarbonate of soda starts to react with the acid from the buttermilk.

On a medium heat, drop spoonfuls of the batter into the frying pan and cook for a few minutes on each side. You will see bubbles start to form through the batter and you are looking for the pancakes to be a nice deep golden colour on each side.

Serve with yoghurt, roasted rhubarb and sweet dukkah for some crunch. Leftover pancakes are also great with just butter and jam.

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.