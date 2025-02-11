Recipe: James Morton, Banana Bread

Great British Bake Off star James Morton is a doctor through and through. But this Shetlander, cookery writer and father of two still finds time to bake half a dozen loaves a week.

In this month’s magazine he chats to Rosie Morton about all things bread and shares some incredible recipes with us, like this Banana Loaf.

‘While many countries and cultures can claim to have made cakes and breads using bananas (based almost entirely on imported fruit), this version isn’t quite like the ones you’ll find in the average home,’ James said.

‘Its sweetness is dialled back, but still it’s more a sweet cake than anything approaching a bread.

‘Like all banana breads, this one works best with really, really overripe bananas. Entirely black and leaking? Perfect.

‘It’s infinitely customizable, too – and in fact, I rarely make a plain old loaf. You can break it down into little loaves for baking in mini loaf tins or friand moulds, and you can add whatever you like: blueberries, raspberries and blackberries work really well, the acidity cutting through the cake.

‘Otherwise, stirring in a handful of oats, sprinkling with oats before baking and adding a drizzle of honey can fool people into thinking this is somehow healthy.’

Ingredients:

Makes a 900g loaf, 2 × 20cm (8in) round loaves or 12 individual loaves

125g salted butter (or unsalted and a pinch of salt), plus extra for greasing

200g caster (superfine) sugar

3 large or 4 small overripe bananas

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

250g plain (all-purpose) flour

3 tsp baking powder

berries, chocolate chips, oats, nuts or any other filling of your choice

1 extra banana, for topping (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 140°C (275°F) fan (160°C/325°F/gas 4) if making one large loaf. If making smaller loaves, heat to 160°C (325°F) fan (180°C/350°F/gas 4). Line your loaf tin(s) with baking parchment, or grease your little loaf tins.

2. Start by measuring your butter into a large bowl – mine usually comes from the fridge, so I weigh it and give it a buzz in the microwave until softened, or even just melted. Then add your sugar, bananas, vanilla and eggs, and use a whisk or an electric mixer to beat them all together.

3. Add your flour and baking powder on top, gently distributing the baking powder with your fingertips. Then gently mix everything together until you’ve got a very lumpy mixture but no bare flour is visible. At this point, add your fillings and stir gently to just distribute and no more.

4. Scrape your batter into your prepared tin(s). It can be nice to reserve some of your filling for scattering on top, or you can top it with another banana, sliced in half lengthways and laid cut-side up.

5. Then it’s time to bake. For a large tin, it will take 50–60 minutes, and you can’t rely on it being bouncy to know if it’s done. Stick a skewer or sharp knife in – it needs to come out clean, except for fruit or chocolate residue. A loaf or cake that’s half this size might take 30–40 minutes, and individual loaves will likely be done in 20–25 minutes.

Read more Recipes here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.