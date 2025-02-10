Plans for a distillery on banks of Loch Lomond given the go-ahead

Plans for a new distillery on the banks of Loch Lomond have been given the go-ahead.

Loch Lomond Group has been given permission by Argyll and Bute Council and Luss Estates, to repurpose the old Luss smokehouse and surrounding land into a new distillery and visitor centre.

The multi-million pound development will offer guided tours of the distillery with tastings for whisky and gin lovers from their range of Glen Scotia, Littlemill and Ben Lomond Gin.

It is hoped the new distillery will be open by this summer, bringing in scores of tourists to the area.

Colin Matthews, Founder and CEO of Loch Lomond Group and Director of the Scotch Whisky Association, said the investment comes despite the challenges facing the industry.

‘The successful completion of this new project in Luss will allow us to share the rich heritage and natural beauty of the area which inspires all our spirits, with visitors from around the world.

‘The development is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and investing in the spirits industry in Scotland.

‘The result will be a truly unique destination that supports the local community, creates new jobs, and showcases the very best of what we have to offer across the Loch Lomond Group.’

