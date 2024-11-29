Producer’s Corner: Hannah Brown, PEAT’D

Peat has long been used in Scotch whisky.

Its unique aroma makes any ingredient taste richer, deeper and more complex, and so it seemed only natural to Hannah Brown that it could be used in other products.

In 2017 Hannah set up her own drinks business Tongue In Peat – a peat smoked Bloody Mary mixer. Over the next three years the product won three Great Taste awards, was named the UK’s Best Bloody Mary mixer and listed in some of London’s best bars.

But with such a niche product they were still selling very little. At the same time, Hannah realised more of her customers were cooking with the mixer rather than drinking it.

It gave Hannah the idea to pivot the entire business to play in a much bigger category, tomato pasta sauces and she has now created the world’s only range of peat smoked tomato sauces.

‘I spent 12 years working in Brand Marketing for large, global whisky companies,’ says Hannah.

‘I could not believe that only the whisky industry used peat smoke when it gave off such a unique aroma that made any ingredient taste richer, deeper and more complex.

‘I don’t think anyone has made the connection before of what an amazing taste it creates.

‘We are so delighted we made the switch. We all have a strong emotional tie to Tongue In Peat, and we would never come up with PEAT’D had it never existed. However, after years of trying to convince bars to make space for a smoky Bloody Mary on their menus, this move into food feels a much more viable, healthier and exciting.

‘The initial reaction to the taste and design of PEAT’D has exceeded even our wildest expectations.’

PEAT’D uses 0.0006g of peat in every one of its 305g jars, with much of the peat used coming from the distiller’s off cuts that are left behind on the Isle of Islay.

After coming up with the idea, Hannah and her team built a traditional micro smokehouse on the outskirts of Glasgow to replicate the whisky making process.

The peat is cold smoked for 16 hours and is manually checked every few hours to ensure the peat smoke is evenly spread.

‘Just one person works at the smokehouse, it’s all hand operated including through the night for the 16 hour smokes,’ Hannah said.

‘The product is then sent to the manufacturer who adds the remaining 12 ingredients to the sauces, many of which are either smoked or spiced.’

The range includes the original flavour as well as garlic, chilli and truffle.

And Hannah says her sauces provide home-chefs with the ultimate cooking hack that transforms anything from lasagnas’ to soups, dips, and casseroles.

‘Our point of difference in our recipe is the peat smoke as we use the DNA from our award winning juice and help home chefs make any dish taste richer, deeper and more complex, with just a twist of the lid,’ Hannah says.

Hannah and the team have sphere headed the formation of an industry wide initiative which has brought together a group of small to medium sized distilleries, plus PEAT’D, to form a cooperative where a percentage of total sales will be donated to help fund peatland regeneration with a particular focus on small crofters.

It will launch in early 2025.

Read more Producer’s Corner here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.