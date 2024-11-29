A stitch in time: Reviving Scotland’s historic fabrics with Sophie Younger

From teenage dress-making to preserving and reviving some of Scotland’s most historic fabrics, Sophie Younger has always been passionate about needlecraft.

Brought up near Stratford, Sophie describes convent-school classes in knitting, embroidery and dress-making as the first of two ‘apprenticeships’ that initiated her love of needlecraft.

‘I was allowed to take over the dining table and was always fiddling around making things—mostly clothes for my elder sister,’ she said. ‘There was a good local fabric shop and I’d either buy patterns or see what clothes were fashionable in Vogue and then copy them. It was great fun and it kept me occupied.’

In this month’s magazine Mary Miers marvels at the skills and patience of this leading textile conservator. Here we take a look at her background. For the full feature, head to our January issue.

1962 – Born in Warwickshire

1973-1980 – Attended school at St Mary’s Convent, Ascot.

1980-82 – Diploma in embroidery at the Royal School of Needlework, London.

1982-83 – Foundation course at North Oxfordshire College, studying general art and design with art history.

1983-86 – BA(Hons) course in tapestry weaving at Edinburgh College of Art.

1986-88 – MPhil post-graduate in art history at Glasgow University.

1989-1997 – Employed by Glasgow Museums, based at the Burrell Collection.

1997 – Self-employed textile conservator.

2006 – Accredited with ICON (The Institute of Conservation).

2008 – Moved to Perth, where studio has been based since 2020.

2010 – Established own conservation studio business in Meikleour, near Perth.

2014 – Established Younger Conservation Ltd.

