Producer’s Corner: Goat Rodeo Goods

Goat Rodeo Goods may have started out as a way to save surplus vegetables from going on the compost heap.

But Lucy Patto Davidson and Kat Goldin have turned their green idea into a flourishing business selling powerhouse seasonings and pickles that can jazz up even the most basic meals at home.

After meeting in 2023, the pair began immersive farm dining experience, Fodder + Farm and later developed Goat Rodeo Goods as a way to use leftover veg from their events.

Unsatisfied with the seasonings on offerings at the supermarket, Lucy and Kat decided to create a range that could spice up everyday meals with minimal effort.

‘In September 2023 one of our growers for Fodder + Farm had huge gluts of surplus veg and asked if we could find a way to save them going to the compost heap,’ Lucy said.

‘We put our legendary thinking caps on, got creative and made a tonne of different products including developing lots of different pickles and a range of spice blends and seasonings based on things we already used on our menus.

‘In November 2023 we had our Christmas Fodder + Farmers market and pretty much sold out of everything. And so naturally we thought “this is a really good idea”.

‘Goat Rodeo Goods officially launched in August 2024.

‘Back then we were still labeling jars in the car on the way to our first market, but it’s been full steam ahead with no sign of slowing down since then.’

And the logic behind the name?

‘We have a herd of very naughty goats on the farm, goats are just chaos from sun up to sun down, that’s where the phrase ‘goat rodeo’ comes from,’ Lucy said.

‘Kat grew up on a hunting estate in Iowa and I grew up as a feral Derbyshire country girl.

‘We’re both big old country music fans and add a little rodeo to everything we do.

‘To us, Goat Rodeo Goods encapsulates the brand perfectly – great food doesn’t need to be complicated, we hang our hats on cowboy level versatility from reinvented simple cupboard staples. And of course embracing life’s chaos along the way.

‘We lead very busy lives but we still want to eat banging food when we get home, especially if it involves minimal effort and Goat Rodeo Goods facilitates that.’

Everything in their small batch range is made by hand and they work with local farmers and markets to get the cabbage, carrots and onions and cucumbers needed for their pickles.

They now have a core range of five spice mixes and three types of pickles.

Their American style Bad Boy Bread + Butter Pickles were inspired by Kat, while Lucy created the spice blend in the Rodeo Disco Pickles (made with coriander seeds, nigella seeds, mustard, pink peppercorns, dill, garlic and black pepper), best served on top of burgers and sandwiches.

‘All of our products were initially created with our seasonal and local food ethos in mind,’ Kat said.

‘Our cucumbers are grown by local gardeners, as well as the cabbage, carrots and onions for the Kimchi in our Salty B*tch Kimchi salt.

‘Our Spicy Disco Mix and The BBQ Rodeo Rub were developed originally to use with game meat.

‘We have so much game in Scotland and almost always feature game on our Fodder + Farm menus.

‘Lucy is a keen shot and is a strong advocate for putting more game on the table and especially making it more accessible through interesting but easy to use recipes.

‘The Giddy up Garden Dukkah was originally created to change seasonally.

‘In the summer we use dried mint and greens from our market garden – kale, nettle tops – and florals too – nasturtiums and calendula in the spring and summer and gorse in the winter.

‘As we’ve scaled up we still focus on using British growers and suppliers where possible.

‘Supporting British farmers and growers is super important to us to be part of a circular economy.

‘Everything is still made small-batch, by hand but to enable us to still support and work with the smaller, local Scottish market gardens and growers.’

And Lucy and Kat are looking forward to the future of the business with hopes to bring on more employees and get into more shops.

‘We currently have around 80 stockists up and down the UK, we’re looking to grow that this year across farm shops, delis, gifting and foodhalls,’ Lucy said.

‘We’re working on new product development to increase our range of powerhouse kitchen provisions and are looking at ways in which we can work with and support more British producers and growers.’

For more visit www.goatrodeogoods.com.

